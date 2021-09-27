Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (22 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain with a long enough duration on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIT

Location :

Kec. Limboto

Kec. Limboto Barat

Kec. Pulubala

Kec Boliyohuto

Impacts:

• 5,300 families/10,700 people affected

Material Losses:

• 5,300 houses

• 5 embankments

• affected agricultural land (data collection)

• Flood depth 20-50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo conducted a rapid assessment and evacuated the affected community together with Tagana, SAR and TNI/POLRI

Latest Condition:

• Currently the flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo

