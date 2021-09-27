Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (22 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gorontalo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain with a long enough duration on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIT
Location :
Kec. Limboto
Kec. Limboto Barat
Kec. Pulubala
Kec Boliyohuto
Impacts:
• 5,300 families/10,700 people affected
Material Losses:
• 5,300 houses
• 5 embankments
• affected agricultural land (data collection)
• Flood depth 20-50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo conducted a rapid assessment and evacuated the affected community together with Tagana, SAR and TNI/POLRI
Latest Condition:
• Currently the flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
