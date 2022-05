Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency (Gorontalo) (17 May 2022)

Gorontalo, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 17 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000566-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 17 May 2022 18:53:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology : Triggered by heavy rainfall starting at 15.30 WITA which resulted in overflowing of the Moloupo River and Marisa River on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 18:53 WITA

Location :

district. Limboto

Desa Tenilo

district. Limboto Barat

Desa Yosonegoro

Desa Haya - Haya

Impact:

- 197 families / 377 people affected

Material Losses:

- 197 housing units submerged

Efforts:

- BPBD Kab. Gorontalo evacuated affected communities and collected data

Source: Kasi. BPBD Prov. Gorontalo Mr. Tahir Via WA (081340046081)