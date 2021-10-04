Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (01 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Gorontalo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity rain which caused the overflow of the bulota, biyonga and uwabu rivers, the marisa rivers, on Friday, 01 October 2021, Pkl. 20:56 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Limboto
- Kel. Hunggaluwa
- Kel. Tenilo
- Kel. Hutuo
- Kel. Kayubulan
- Kel. Bolihuangga
• Kec. Limboto Barat
- Ds. Yosonegoro
- Ds. Tunggulo
- Kel. Haya-Haya
• Kec. Telaga & Telaga Biru
- Ds. Ulapato B
- Ds. Dulamayo cs
- Ds. Ulapato A
- Ds. Talumelito
- Ds. Tuladenggi

Impacts:

• 2,300 people affected

Material Losses:

• 4 bridge units damaged

• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD establishes POSKO

• Carry out evacuation

• Data collection of disaster victims

• Fast food assistance

• Recovery of affected communities

• Cleaning

Current Condition:

Friday, 01 October 2021 Pkl. 23.48 WIB :

• Sunny weather

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo

