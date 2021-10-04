Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo (01 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Gorontalo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Gorontalo, Prov. Gorontalo
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain which caused the overflow of the bulota, biyonga and uwabu rivers, the marisa rivers, on Friday, 01 October 2021, Pkl. 20:56 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Limboto
- Kel. Hunggaluwa
- Kel. Tenilo
- Kel. Hutuo
- Kel. Kayubulan
- Kel. Bolihuangga
• Kec. Limboto Barat
- Ds. Yosonegoro
- Ds. Tunggulo
- Kel. Haya-Haya
• Kec. Telaga & Telaga Biru
- Ds. Ulapato B
- Ds. Dulamayo cs
- Ds. Ulapato A
- Ds. Talumelito
- Ds. Tuladenggi
Impacts:
• 2,300 people affected
Material Losses:
• 4 bridge units damaged
• Flood depth 20 - 50 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD establishes POSKO
• Carry out evacuation
• Data collection of disaster victims
• Fast food assistance
• Recovery of affected communities
• Cleaning
Current Condition:
Friday, 01 October 2021 Pkl. 23.48 WIB :
• Sunny weather
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Gorontalo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
