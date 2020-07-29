Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo City, Gorontalo (15:13 Jul 27 2020)

Flooding in Prov. Gorontalo

Chronological:

Due to the high intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of the BONE River on Friday, July 24, 2020 struck. 10:00 WITA

Location: City of Gorontalo

Kec. Eastern City

  • Ex. padebuolo

  • kel. Bugis

  • Ex. Ipilo

  • Ex. Talumolo

Fatalities :

  • 1.3244 Affected souls

  • 453 people displaced

Material Losses:

  • 9 housing units (RB)

  • ± 1.3244 houses are submerged

Effort :

  • The City of Gorontalo BPBD TRC conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with related agencies

  • Gorontalo Province Social Service and BPBD have opened a Public Kitchen to back up fast food for refugees which is centered in the belle li mbui building

Current Conditions:

  • The flood has receded

Source:

Sumarwoto Kalak Prov. Gorontalo

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Gorontalo City, Gorontalo

