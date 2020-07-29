Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gorontalo City, Gorontalo (15:13 Jul 27 2020)
Description
Flooding in Prov. Gorontalo
Chronological:
Due to the high intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of the BONE River on Friday, July 24, 2020 struck. 10:00 WITA
Location: City of Gorontalo
Kec. Eastern City
Ex. padebuolo
kel. Bugis
Ex. Ipilo
Ex. Talumolo
Fatalities :
1.3244 Affected souls
453 people displaced
Material Losses:
9 housing units (RB)
± 1.3244 houses are submerged
Effort :
The City of Gorontalo BPBD TRC conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with related agencies
Gorontalo Province Social Service and BPBD have opened a Public Kitchen to back up fast food for refugees which is centered in the belle li mbui building
Current Conditions:
- The flood has receded
Source:
Sumarwoto Kalak Prov. Gorontalo
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Gorontalo City, Gorontalo
Casualties
Affected Persons: 13244
Displaced Persons: 453
Damages
Damaged houses: 13253