Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Gayo Lues Disrict, Aceh Province (20:21 Jan 21 2021)
Description
Flood Info in Kab. Gayo Lues Prov. Aceh
Chronological:
Due to high-intensity rain on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 18.00 WIB
Location:
Province: Aceh
District: Gayo Lues
Sub-District: Pining
Fatalities :
• 40 households affected
• 162 people evacuated
Material Loss:
• ± 40 housing units affected
Action undertaken:
• BPBD Gayo Lues District collected data
• Establishing evacuation tents
Latest situation:
• People affected by the flood have not been able to return home and are still in evacuation places
Source:
• BPBD Gayo Lues District, Mr. Irsandi
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 40
Affected Persons: 200
Displaced Persons: 162
Damages
Damaged houses: 40