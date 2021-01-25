Indonesia, Flooding in Gayo Lues Disrict, Aceh Province (20:21 Jan 21 2021)

Description

Flood Info in Kab. Gayo Lues Prov. Aceh

Chronological:

Due to high-intensity rain on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 18.00 WIB

Location:

Province: Aceh

District: Gayo Lues

Sub-District: Pining

Fatalities :

• 40 households affected

• 162 people evacuated

Material Loss:

• ± 40 housing units affected

Action undertaken:

• BPBD Gayo Lues District collected data

• Establishing evacuation tents

Latest situation:

• People affected by the flood have not been able to return home and are still in evacuation places

Source:

• BPBD Gayo Lues District, Mr. Irsandi

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Aceh Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 40

Affected Persons: 200

Displaced Persons: 162

Damages

Damaged houses: 40