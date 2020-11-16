Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Garut, West Java (09:00 Nov 14 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Garut Prov. West Java
Update: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pkl. 09.00 WIB
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain on Friday, 13 November 2020 at Pkl. 17.00 WIB so there was a flood
Location:
Regency. Arrowroot
Kec. Pameungpeuk
Ds. Jatimulya
Ds. Mancagahar
Kec. Cibalong
Ds. Karyamukti
Fatalities :
25 people fled to relatives' homes
Material Disadvantages:
87 housing units affected
42 Ha of Rice Fields affected
31 Ha of plantation / land affected
30 Livestock affected
TMA 30-70 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Garut conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with residents and volunteers to clean mud on the houses of affected residents
State of the art:
The water in the settlements has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Arrowroot
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Garut, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 87
Affected Persons: 435
Displaced Persons: 25
Damages
Damaged houses: 87Loss of livelihood sources: 42 ha of rice fields affected, 31 ha of plantation, 30 livestock,