Indonesia, Flooding in Garut, West Java (09:00 Nov 14 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Garut Prov. West Java

Update: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pkl. 09.00 WIB

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain on Friday, 13 November 2020 at Pkl. 17.00 WIB so there was a flood

Location:

Regency. Arrowroot

Kec. Pameungpeuk

Ds. Jatimulya

Ds. Mancagahar

Kec. Cibalong

Ds. Karyamukti

Fatalities :

25 people fled to relatives' homes

Material Disadvantages:

87 housing units affected

42 Ha of Rice Fields affected

31 Ha of plantation / land affected

30 Livestock affected

TMA 30-70 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Garut conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with residents and volunteers to clean mud on the houses of affected residents

State of the art:

The water in the settlements has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Arrowroot

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Garut, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 87

Affected Persons: 435

Displaced Persons: 25

Damages

Damaged houses: 87Loss of livelihood sources: 42 ha of rice fields affected, 31 ha of plantation, 30 livestock,