Indonesia, Flooding in Garut Regency, West Java (27 Oct 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000868-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Garut

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• high-intensity rain causing the Cipalebuh river to overflow on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Pamengpeuk

• Ds. Mandalakasih

Impacts:

• 26 families affected

• 5 families displaced

Material Losses:

• 31 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Garut coordinates with the Pamengpeuk District to monitor the development of the situation / conditions in the field.

• Mobilize Southern Volunteers to take swift steps, there are fears of further flooding.

• Coordinate with the UPT of the Pamengpeuk Fire Department.

• Danramil, Polsek monitor the location of the incident.

Up-to-date Condition:

• The water has begun to recede and the rain that has occurred in the Cisompet sub-district, Pamengpeuk has subsided, for the next steps to follow up on the data of affected victims

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Garut

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops