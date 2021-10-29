Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Garut Regency, West Java (27 Oct 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000868-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Oct 2021 17:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Garut
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• high-intensity rain causing the Cipalebuh river to overflow on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Pamengpeuk
• Ds. Mandalakasih
Impacts:
• 26 families affected
• 5 families displaced
Material Losses:
• 31 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Garut coordinates with the Pamengpeuk District to monitor the development of the situation / conditions in the field.
• Mobilize Southern Volunteers to take swift steps, there are fears of further flooding.
• Coordinate with the UPT of the Pamengpeuk Fire Department.
• Danramil, Polsek monitor the location of the incident.
Up-to-date Condition:
• The water has begun to recede and the rain that has occurred in the Cisompet sub-district, Pamengpeuk has subsided, for the next steps to follow up on the data of affected victims
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Garut
