Indonesia, Flooding in Garut Regency (West Java) (15 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000764-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022 20:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Garut
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Garut, Prov. West Java
UPDATE : Saturday, July 16, 2022, Pkl. 10.30 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by the intensity of rainfall which is quite high and in a fairly long duration on Friday, July 15, 2022, Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cikajang
- Ds. Cibodas
• Kec. Garut Kota
- Ds.Paminggir
- Ds. Kota Kulon
- Ds. Ciwalen
- Ds. Muara Sanding
- Ds.Sukamantri
• Kec. Tarogong Kidul
- Ds. Sukakarya
- Ds. Haurpanggung
- Ds. Sukajaya
- Ds. Jayawaras
- Ds. Jayaraga
• Kec. Bayongbong
- Ds. Panembong
- Ds. Mulyasari
• Kec. Karangpawitan
- Ds. Suci
- Ds. Suci Kaler
- Ds. Lengkong Jaya
- Ds. Sindanglaya
• Kec. Banyuresmi
- Ds. Sukaratu
• Kec. Cilawu
- Ds. Ngamplang
• Kec. Cibatu
- Ds. Mekarsari
Impacts:
• 142 families / 478 people affected (+109 families displaced) *data collection
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• 2 Fasdik units affected
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There were ± 109 families evacuated (data collection) at RSUD dr. Slamet and some go to a relative's house
5. Search and Rescue
• BPBD Kab. Garut evacuates residents to the highlands
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 9 housing units RB
• 295 affected housing units (data collection)
• 4 Fasum units affected
• floo depth 10 - 70 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Garut coordinates with sub-districts, villages and related agencies
• Conducting assessments and monitoring the development of TMA in the field
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Garut
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
