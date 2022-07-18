Indonesia, Flooding in Garut Regency (West Java) (15 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000764-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022 20:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Garut

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Garut, Prov. West Java

UPDATE : Saturday, July 16, 2022, Pkl. 10.30 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by the intensity of rainfall which is quite high and in a fairly long duration on Friday, July 15, 2022, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cikajang

- Ds. Cibodas

• Kec. Garut Kota

- Ds.Paminggir

- Ds. Kota Kulon

- Ds. Ciwalen

- Ds. Muara Sanding

- Ds.Sukamantri

• Kec. Tarogong Kidul

- Ds. Sukakarya

- Ds. Haurpanggung

- Ds. Sukajaya

- Ds. Jayawaras

- Ds. Jayaraga

• Kec. Bayongbong

- Ds. Panembong

- Ds. Mulyasari

• Kec. Karangpawitan

- Ds. Suci

- Ds. Suci Kaler

- Ds. Lengkong Jaya

- Ds. Sindanglaya

• Kec. Banyuresmi

- Ds. Sukaratu

• Kec. Cilawu

- Ds. Ngamplang

• Kec. Cibatu

- Ds. Mekarsari

Impacts:

• 142 families / 478 people affected (+109 families displaced) *data collection

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• 2 Fasdik units affected

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There were ± 109 families evacuated (data collection) at RSUD dr. Slamet and some go to a relative's house

5. Search and Rescue

• BPBD Kab. Garut evacuates residents to the highlands

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 9 housing units RB

• 295 affected housing units (data collection)

• 4 Fasum units affected

• floo depth 10 - 70 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Garut coordinates with sub-districts, villages and related agencies

• Conducting assessments and monitoring the development of TMA in the field

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Garut

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

