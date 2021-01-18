Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Flooding in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province (00:00 Jan 16 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12.00 WIT
Location:
Kec. West Kao
Kec. North Halmahera
Kec. West Galela
Kec. Galela Selata
Kec. Loloda Utara
Fatalities :
• 1801 People displaced
• 809 families / 2863 people affected
Material Loss:
• 1 unit of broken bridge
• ± 809 housing units were submerged
• 3 housing units washed away
• 2 RB housing units
• TMA 50-100 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. North Halmahera came to the location to carry out a quick assessment, coordinate with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuate victims.
• BPBD Kab. Regency. North Halmahera established refugee fines on the border between Pitago and Kai villages.
Advanced Condition:
• Floods recede
Urgent needs
• Fast food
• Clean water
• Blankets
• Mat
• Logistics
Source:
• Heny Head of KL BPBD North Halmahera
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 2863
Affected Persons: 809
Displaced Persons: 1801
Damages
Damaged houses: 809