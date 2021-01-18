Indonesia, Flooding in Flooding in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province (00:00 Jan 16 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12.00 WIT

Location:

Kec. West Kao

Kec. North Halmahera

Kec. West Galela

Kec. Galela Selata

Kec. Loloda Utara

Fatalities :

• 1801 People displaced

• 809 families / 2863 people affected

Material Loss:

• 1 unit of broken bridge

• ± 809 housing units were submerged

• 3 housing units washed away

• 2 RB housing units

• TMA 50-100 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. North Halmahera came to the location to carry out a quick assessment, coordinate with related agencies and together with the joint team evacuate victims.

• BPBD Kab. Regency. North Halmahera established refugee fines on the border between Pitago and Kai villages.

Advanced Condition:

• Floods recede

Urgent needs

• Fast food

• Clean water

• Blankets

• Mat

• Logistics

Source:

• Heny Head of KL BPBD North Halmahera

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province

Casualties

Damages

