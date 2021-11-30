Indonesia, Flooding in Enrekang Regency (South Sulawesi) (29 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001029-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Enrekang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Enrekang, Prov. South Sulawesi

• Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rains causing the Saddang River and Mata Allo Rivers to overflow on Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Enrekang

• Ds. Juondang

Impacts:

• ± 1,000 households affected

Damages:

• 900 houses

• 1 terminal

• 1 mosque

• 1 educational facilities

• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm

Latest Condition:

Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 14.16 WITA :

• The weather is cloudy, the flood has receded at Pkl. 14.00 WITA and the community is currently cleaning their houses from flood mud

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Enrekang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

