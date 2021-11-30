Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Enrekang Regency (South Sulawesi) (29 Nov 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001029-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021 04:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Enrekang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Enrekang, Prov. South Sulawesi
• Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rains causing the Saddang River and Mata Allo Rivers to overflow on Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Enrekang
• Ds. Juondang
Impacts:
• ± 1,000 households affected
Damages:
• 900 houses
• 1 terminal
• 1 mosque
• 1 educational facilities
• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm
Latest Condition:
Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 14.16 WITA :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood has receded at Pkl. 14.00 WITA and the community is currently cleaning their houses from flood mud
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Enrekang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
