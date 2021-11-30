Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Enrekang Regency (South Sulawesi) (29 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001029-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 29 Nov 2021 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Enrekang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Enrekang, Prov. South Sulawesi

• Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rains causing the Saddang River and Mata Allo Rivers to overflow on Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Enrekang
• Ds. Juondang

Impacts:
• ± 1,000 households affected

Damages:
• 900 houses
• 1 terminal
• 1 mosque
• 1 educational facilities
• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm

Latest Condition:
Monday, November 29, 2021, Pkl. 14.16 WITA :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood has receded at Pkl. 14.00 WITA and the community is currently cleaning their houses from flood mud

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Enrekang

