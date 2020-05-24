Indonesia, Flooding in Enrekang Regency, South Sulawesi (04:30 May 22 2020)

Description

Flood disaster occurred in Juppandang Village, Kec. Enrekang, Kab. Enrekang, Prov. South Sulawesi, Friday (5/22) at 04.30 WITA. Floods are caused by the overflow of the Saddang River, after heavy rains flushed the area. #InfoBencanaBNPB

As a result, approximately 150 housing units were submerged with a water level of 50-150 centimeters which submerged 3.5 hectares of plantation land, 1.5 hectares of rice fields, 3 plots of fish farming ponds & 11 heads of cattle were washed away by flood currents. #InfoBencanaBNPB #PusdalopsBNPB #PusdatinkomBNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Enrekang Province, South Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 150

Affected Persons: 750

Damages

Damaged houses: 150 Loss of livelihood sources: 3.5 hectares of plantation land, 1.5 hectares of rice fields, 3 plots of fish farming ponds; 11 heads of cattle were washed away by flood currents