Indonesia, Flooding in Empat Lawang Regency (South Sumatra) (21 Jul 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000791-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Empat Lawang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Four Lawang, Prov. South Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rains that occurred in the Kab. Four Lawang and caused the overflow of the river and inundated people's houses on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 17.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Pasemah Air Keruh

- Ds. Talang Randai

- Ds. Padang Gelai

- Ds. Muara Rungga

- Ds. Padang Bindu

Impacts:

• 500 families / 1,350 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• 2 units of affected educational facilities

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 500 houses

• 1 bridge

• ± 1,000 meters of damaged village roads

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Four Lawang coordinates with relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Four Lawang went to the location and conducted an assessment and monitoring

Up-to-date Condition:

• It is currently being observed that the water conditions have receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Empat Lawang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

