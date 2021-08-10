Indonesia, Flooding in Eastern Seram Regency, Maluku (6 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seram Bagian Timur

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Eastern Seram, Prov. Maluku

Chronology :

• Due to the overflow of the Wayaiya, Waidala, Fos, Abuleta rivers on Friday, August 06, 2021 Pkl. 14.50 WIT

Location :

Kec. Siwalalat

• Desa Atiahu

• Desa Naiwel Ahinulin

• Desa Abuleta

• Desa Sabuai

casualties:

• 43 HH / 193 Affected Persons

Material Losses:

• 43 houses

• 5 public facilities

• 1 health facility

• 1 Agriculture Office Unit

• 1 Village Hall

• 1 Church

• 1 school

• Flood depth 50 - 70 cm

Effort :

• The Siwalalat District Office Team was assisted by the TNI/Polri to collect data on the impact of damage and losses at 4 locations

• Emergency Handling of Drainage Digging to prevent overflow of water entering residential areas using excavators.

• Coordinate with the Maluku River Basin Center for post-Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction measures.

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has subsided and the community has returned to activities such as normal

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Maluku

BPBD Kab. Eastern Seram

