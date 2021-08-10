Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Eastern Seram Regency, Maluku (6 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Seram Bagian Timur
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Eastern Seram, Prov. Maluku
Chronology :
• Due to the overflow of the Wayaiya, Waidala, Fos, Abuleta rivers on Friday, August 06, 2021 Pkl. 14.50 WIT
Location :
Kec. Siwalalat
• Desa Atiahu
• Desa Naiwel Ahinulin
• Desa Abuleta
• Desa Sabuai
casualties:
• 43 HH / 193 Affected Persons
Material Losses:
• 43 houses
• 5 public facilities
• 1 health facility
• 1 Agriculture Office Unit
• 1 Village Hall
• 1 Church
• 1 school
• Flood depth 50 - 70 cm
Effort :
• The Siwalalat District Office Team was assisted by the TNI/Polri to collect data on the impact of damage and losses at 4 locations
• Emergency Handling of Drainage Digging to prevent overflow of water entering residential areas using excavators.
• Coordinate with the Maluku River Basin Center for post-Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction measures.
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has subsided and the community has returned to activities such as normal
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Maluku
BPBD Kab. Eastern Seram
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops