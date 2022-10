Nusa Tenggara Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001172-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 18 Oct 2022 22:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sumba Timur

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Moderate to heavy rainfall and overflowing of Tawing River

Location:

Kec. Wulla Wajilu, Ds. Hadakamali

Efforts: BPBD visiting the affected areas as well as conduct rapid assessments