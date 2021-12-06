Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in East Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (5 Dec 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001050-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:56:33

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lombok Timur

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Kab. Regency. East Lombok, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Chronology :

• triggered by extreme weather and high tides entering residential areas located on the coast in Kec. craziness

• Drainage is clogged with garbage and cramped in Kec. Pringga Baya

Location :

• Kec. Keruan

- Ds. Ketapang Raya

• Kec. Jerowaru

- Ds. Batu Nampar Selatan

• Kec. Pringga Baya

- Ds. Gunung Malang

- Ds. Kerumut

Impacts:

• 94 families affected

Damages

• 94 housing units affected

• Access road kerumut to kor

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. East Lombok coordinates with local village officials and collects data

• Clearing garbage and clogged culvert cover

Latest Condition:

• Current situation of tidal waves still overflowing

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Lombok

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content