Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in East Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (5 Dec 2021)
Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001050-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 08:56:33
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lombok Timur
DESCRIPTION
Flood in Kab. Regency. East Lombok, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Chronology :
• triggered by extreme weather and high tides entering residential areas located on the coast in Kec. craziness
• Drainage is clogged with garbage and cramped in Kec. Pringga Baya
Location :
• Kec. Keruan
- Ds. Ketapang Raya
• Kec. Jerowaru
- Ds. Batu Nampar Selatan
• Kec. Pringga Baya
- Ds. Gunung Malang
- Ds. Kerumut
Impacts:
• 94 families affected
Damages
• 94 housing units affected
• Access road kerumut to kor
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. East Lombok coordinates with local village officials and collects data
• Clearing garbage and clogged culvert cover
Latest Condition:
• Current situation of tidal waves still overflowing
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Lombok
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
