Indonesia, Flooding in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (25 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Timur

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity rain that occurred for several days resulting in flooding on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Pkl. 23.35 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Antang Kalang

• Kec. Telaga Antang

• Kec. Bukit Santuai

• Kec. Mentaya Hulu

• Kec. Tualan Hulu

Casualties:

• ± 595 families affected

Material Losses:

• 4 school buildings

• 1 puskesmas

• Flood depth 20 - 30 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin conducted a flood survey and provided medical and logistical assistance to those affected by the flood.

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan

• BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin

