Indonesia, Flooding in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (25 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kotawaringin Timur
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity rain that occurred for several days resulting in flooding on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Pkl. 23.35 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Antang Kalang
• Kec. Telaga Antang
• Kec. Bukit Santuai
• Kec. Mentaya Hulu
• Kec. Tualan Hulu
Casualties:
• ± 595 families affected
Material Losses:
• 4 school buildings
• 1 puskesmas
• Flood depth 20 - 30 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin conducted a flood survey and provided medical and logistical assistance to those affected by the flood.
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan
• BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin
