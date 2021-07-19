Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Timur

DESCRIPTION

Development of Floods in Kab. East Kotawaringin, Prov. Central Kalimantan Update : Sunday, July 18, 2021, at. 10.00 WIB

Chronology : Due to high intensity rain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12.00 WIB

Location :

  • Kec Antang Kalang

  • Ds. Maya

  • Ds. Puring

  • Ds. Ramei

  • Ds. Ngahan

  • Ds. Kuluk talawang

  • Ds. Tumbang Kalang

Casualties:

• 365 families affected

Material Losses:

• 365 housing units submerged

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur conducts a quick study and coordinates with related agencies

• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur provides logistical assistance to affected victims

Latest Condition:

• Floods have receded, except for the village of Tumbang Kalang which is still partially submerged by the flood as high as 70 cm

Source:

• BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

