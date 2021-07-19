Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kotawaringin Timur
DESCRIPTION
Development of Floods in Kab. East Kotawaringin, Prov. Central Kalimantan Update : Sunday, July 18, 2021, at. 10.00 WIB
Chronology : Due to high intensity rain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12.00 WIB
Location :
Kec Antang Kalang
Ds. Maya
Ds. Puring
Ds. Ramei
Ds. Ngahan
Ds. Kuluk talawang
Ds. Tumbang Kalang
Casualties:
• 365 families affected
Material Losses:
• 365 housing units submerged
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur conducts a quick study and coordinates with related agencies
• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur provides logistical assistance to affected victims
Latest Condition:
• Floods have receded, except for the village of Tumbang Kalang which is still partially submerged by the flood as high as 70 cm
Source:
• BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops