Indonesia, Flooding in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Timur

DESCRIPTION

Development of Floods in Kab. East Kotawaringin, Prov. Central Kalimantan Update : Sunday, July 18, 2021, at. 10.00 WIB

Chronology : Due to high intensity rain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12.00 WIB

Location :

Kec Antang Kalang

Ds. Maya

Ds. Puring

Ds. Ramei

Ds. Ngahan

Ds. Kuluk talawang

Ds. Tumbang Kalang

Casualties:

• 365 families affected

Material Losses:

• 365 housing units submerged

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur conducts a quick study and coordinates with related agencies

• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Timur provides logistical assistance to affected victims

Latest Condition:

• Floods have receded, except for the village of Tumbang Kalang which is still partially submerged by the flood as high as 70 cm

Source:

• BPBD Kab. East Kotawaringin

