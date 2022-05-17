Indonesia, Flooding in East Halmahera Regency (North Maluku) (10 May 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000540-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 12:56:09

AFFECTED AREA/S

Halmahera Timur

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday. 10 May 2022, Pkl. 14.00 WIT. BPBD Prov. North Maluku forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster. BPBD Kab. East Halmahera coordinates with local officials and conducts an assessment. The current flood is gradually receding.