Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province (06:00 Jan 1 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by heavy rain since 01 January 2021 (early morning)
Location:
Idi Timur Sub-district: Gp. Tualang Dalam, Gp. Snb Kuyun, Gp. Lhok Hasan,
Peudawa Sub-district: Gp. Blang Buket, Gp. Baro, Gp. Keude
Darul Ihsan Sub-district: Gp. Snb Kulang, Gp. Gunong Putoh,
Idi Tunong Sub-district: Gp. Alue Lhok, Gp. Paya Awe
Peureulak Sub-district: Gp. Lhok Dalam, Gp. Lhok in
Material Loss:
- around 126 housing units damaged
Latest Condition:
- The flood has receded
- Local BPBD still conduct data collection on casualty and damages
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD East Aceh Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 126
Affected Persons: 630
Damages
Damaged houses: 126