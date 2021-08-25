Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh Regency, Aceh (24 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Timur

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. East Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Dear. Mr. Ka. BNPB

cc. Dear.

- Steering Element

- Ess I BNPB

- Expert Ka. BNPB

- Ess II BNPB

- K/L Disaster Management

- Humanitarian Institutions and PB Volunteers in the field

Early warning:

• Effective August 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 23, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood/ Flash Impacts to occur in the Aceh region with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Aceh forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology:

• Due to the rain that has occurred for the past few days and the overflowing of the river, it has caused flooding in Indra Makmur District on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Indra Makmur

• Ds. Jambo Lubok

• Ds. Julaok Rayeuk Utara

• Ds. Pelita Sagop

Casualties:

• 267 families / 1,255 people affected

Material Losses:

• 267 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. East Aceh coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor and collect data

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops