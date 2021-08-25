Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh Regency, Aceh (24 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Timur
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. East Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Dear. Mr. Ka. BNPB
cc. Dear.
- Steering Element
- Ess I BNPB
- Expert Ka. BNPB
- Ess II BNPB
- K/L Disaster Management
- Humanitarian Institutions and PB Volunteers in the field
Early warning:
• Effective August 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 23, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood/ Flash Impacts to occur in the Aceh region with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Aceh forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology:
• Due to the rain that has occurred for the past few days and the overflowing of the river, it has caused flooding in Indra Makmur District on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Indra Makmur
• Ds. Jambo Lubok
• Ds. Julaok Rayeuk Utara
• Ds. Pelita Sagop
Casualties:
• 267 families / 1,255 people affected
Material Losses:
• 267 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
Effort:
• BPBD Kab. East Aceh coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor and collect data
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops