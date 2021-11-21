Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh, Aceh (18 Nov 2021)
Aceh, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000983-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 23:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Timur
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. East Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Chronology :
rains that have occurred for the past few days causing flooding in Kec. Indra Makmur on Thursday, 18 November 2021, 23.45 WIB
Location :
Kec. Indra Makmur
Gp. Julok Rayeuk Utara
Gp. Alu Ie Mirah
Gp.Jambo Lubok
Impacts:
- 300 families/ 1440 people affected
Damages:
- 300 housing units affected
- Flood depth 50 – 70 cm
Effort:
- BPBD of East Aceh Regency coordinates with relevant agencies and collects data
Latest Condition:
- The water level is between 20 to 50 cm and gradually recedes
- Road access can still be passed by 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled vehicles
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
