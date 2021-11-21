Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh, Aceh (18 Nov 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000983-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 23:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Timur

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. East Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :
rains that have occurred for the past few days causing flooding in Kec. Indra Makmur on Thursday, 18 November 2021, 23.45 WIB

Location :
Kec. Indra Makmur
Gp. Julok Rayeuk Utara
Gp. Alu Ie Mirah
Gp.Jambo Lubok

Impacts:
- 300 families/ 1440 people affected

Damages:
- 300 housing units affected
- Flood depth 50 – 70 cm

Effort:
- BPBD of East Aceh Regency coordinates with relevant agencies and collects data

Latest Condition:
- The water level is between 20 to 50 cm and gradually recedes
- Road access can still be passed by 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled vehicles

Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content