Indonesia, Flooding in East Aceh, Aceh (18 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000983-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Nov 2021 23:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Timur

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. East Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

rains that have occurred for the past few days causing flooding in Kec. Indra Makmur on Thursday, 18 November 2021, 23.45 WIB

Location :

Kec. Indra Makmur

Gp. Julok Rayeuk Utara

Gp. Alu Ie Mirah

Gp.Jambo Lubok

Impacts:

- 300 families/ 1440 people affected

Damages:

- 300 housing units affected

- Flood depth 50 – 70 cm

Effort:

- BPBD of East Aceh Regency coordinates with relevant agencies and collects data

Latest Condition:

- The water level is between 20 to 50 cm and gradually recedes

- Road access can still be passed by 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled vehicles

Source:

- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. East Aceh

