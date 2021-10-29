Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dumai City, Riau (28 Oct 2021)
Riau, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 28 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000878-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 28 Oct 2021 11:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Dumai
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• high intensity rainfall in Dumai City area on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Pkl. 11.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Dumai Selatan
• Ds. Bukit Datuk
Impacts:
• ± 695 families / 2,731 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 695 housing units affected
• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Dumai City evacuated residents, prepared public kitchens, set up refugee tents and coordinated with related parties.
• Monitoring is still being carried out in disaster-affected areas to minimize casualties. As for the logistics of the food distributed as many as 500 packs
Up-to-date Condition:
• It was observed tonight that the water debit has started to decrease by 10 cm
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Riau
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops