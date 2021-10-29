Indonesia, Flooding in Dumai City, Riau (28 Oct 2021)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 28 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000878-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 28 Oct 2021 11:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dumai

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• high intensity rainfall in Dumai City area on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Pkl. 11.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Dumai Selatan

• Ds. Bukit Datuk

Impacts:

• ± 695 families / 2,731 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 695 housing units affected

• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Dumai City evacuated residents, prepared public kitchens, set up refugee tents and coordinated with related parties.

• Monitoring is still being carried out in disaster-affected areas to minimize casualties. As for the logistics of the food distributed as many as 500 packs

Up-to-date Condition:

• It was observed tonight that the water debit has started to decrease by 10 cm

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Riau

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops