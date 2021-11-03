Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dramasraya Regency, West Sumatra (31 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000898-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 20:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dharmasraya

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Dramasraya, Prov. West Sumatra

Chronology :
high intensity rain causing the river stems to overflow on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. IX Koto
• Nagari Banai

Impacts:
• 61 HHs affected

Material Losses:
• 61 housing units affected
• 2 housing units heavily damaged

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Dharmasraya conducts data collection in affected locations
• TRC BPBD Kab. Dharmasraya, TNI, POLRI, Social Service, Health Service, District and Nagari officials and residents carried out cleaning of houses affected by Flash Floods

Latest Condition:
• Floods have receded since Monday. 01 November 2021

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Dramasraya

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

