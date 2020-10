Indonesia, Flooding in Donggala Regency, Central Sulawesi (17:30 Oct 15 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Donggala, Prov. Central Sulawesi

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Powelua River on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 17.30 WITA

Location:

Prov. Central Sulawesi

Regency. Donggala

Kec. Central Benawa

Ds. Lumbudolo

Ds. Kola-kola

Ds. Limboro

Ds. New Bloom

Ds. Towale

Fatalities :

• ± 995 households were affected

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 955 housing units were submerged with a TMA 50-150 cm

• 1 unit of span bridge connecting Kola-kola village with Lumbudolo was damaged

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Donggala conducted rapid assessments, evacuated residents and coordinated with related agencies

Advanced Condition:

• Currently it is raining with light intensity

• Water still remembers a number of points with a TMA ± 150 cm

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Donggala Regency, Central Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 995

Affected Persons: 4975

Damages

Damaged houses: 995Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 bridge