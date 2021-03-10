Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (19:00 Mar 9 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Chronology:
- The flood occurred on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WITA
- The high intensity of rain, a lot of barren land due to illegal logging, which reduces the absorption of groundwater and the accumulation of garbage and sediment in the river flow area which results in silting and blockage of river water flow.
Location
- Regency. Dompu,
- Kec. Hu, u
- Ds. Daha
- Ds. Marada
Impact:
- 470 KK / 1880 Affected People (data collection)
- 470 Housing units submerged (data collection)
- 4 Home Units Drift
- 1 unit of the embankment is broken
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Dompu Carrying out initial handling of victims affected by the flood, distributing logistics in the form of packaged rice.
- BPBD Kab. Dompu Alerting personnel to anticipate other events that will occur at any time.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 470
Affected Persons: 1880
Damages
Damaged houses: 470