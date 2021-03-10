Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (19:00 Mar 9 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Chronology:

  • The flood occurred on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WITA
  • The high intensity of rain, a lot of barren land due to illegal logging, which reduces the absorption of groundwater and the accumulation of garbage and sediment in the river flow area which results in silting and blockage of river water flow.

Location

  • Regency. Dompu,
  • Kec. Hu, u
  • Ds. Daha
  • Ds. Marada

Impact:

  • 470 KK / 1880 Affected People (data collection)
  • 470 Housing units submerged (data collection)
  • 4 Home Units Drift
  • 1 unit of the embankment is broken

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu Carrying out initial handling of victims affected by the flood, distributing logistics in the form of packaged rice.
  • BPBD Kab. Dompu Alerting personnel to anticipate other events that will occur at any time.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Select

Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 470

Affected Persons: 1880

Damages

Damaged houses: 470

Related Content