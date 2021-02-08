Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (18:00 Feb 5 2021)

Heavy rain on Friday, 5 februari 2021 from 16.00 to 22.00 causing flashflood in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara.

Location:

Kab. Dompu
Kec. Manggelewa
Desa Nangatumpu
Dusun Lara

Impacts and Damage/Loss:

  • 140 affected families / 560 affected people

  • 2 evacuation centres (on-going assessment)

  • 140 inundated houses

  • 50 heavy damaged houses

  • 2 houses are drifted

  • SMPN 6 manggelewa - the fence is damaged

  • SDN 9 Manggelewa - the fence is damaged

Efforts:

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu visited the location and coordinated with related agencies

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu prepared logistics for affected people

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu reported and shared the information to the comuunity

Urgent needs:

  • The minimum stocks of logistics of BPBD Kab. Dompu

  • BPBD Prov. NTB needs equipments and logistics

Current updates:

  • Currently, the water level has subsided and the weather is condusive, however some area are still cloudy.

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

