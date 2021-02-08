Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (18:00 Feb 5 2021)
Description
Heavy rain on Friday, 5 februari 2021 from 16.00 to 22.00 causing flashflood in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara.
Location:
Kab. Dompu
Kec. Manggelewa
Desa Nangatumpu
Dusun Lara
Impacts and Damage/Loss:
140 affected families / 560 affected people
2 evacuation centres (on-going assessment)
140 inundated houses
50 heavy damaged houses
2 houses are drifted
SMPN 6 manggelewa - the fence is damaged
SDN 9 Manggelewa - the fence is damaged
Efforts:
BPBD Kab. Dompu visited the location and coordinated with related agencies
BPBD Kab. Dompu prepared logistics for affected people
BPBD Kab. Dompu reported and shared the information to the comuunity
Urgent needs:
The minimum stocks of logistics of BPBD Kab. Dompu
BPBD Prov. NTB needs equipments and logistics
Current updates:
- Currently, the water level has subsided and the weather is condusive, however some area are still cloudy.
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 140
Affected Persons: 560
Evacuation Centre: 2
Damages
Damaged houses: 192 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2