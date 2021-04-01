Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (15:00 Apr 1 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flood incident in Kab. Dompu, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Chronology:

  • High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Pajo and Laju Rivers

  • Poor drainage and broken embankments are the cause of flooding

  • The flood occurred on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WITA

Location:
Kec. Pajo

  • Ds. Lepadi

  • Ds. Ranggo
    Kec. Woja

  • Ds. Wawonduru

Fatalities :

  • ± 230 households affected

  • ± 10 households evacuated (data collection)

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 230 housing units affected

  • TMA 50-100 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Dompu conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

Latest condition:
At 18.00 WIB

  • Rainy weather with light intensity

  • Floods have receded at several points

Challenges:

  • Limited food logistics

  • Refugee camps

Source:
BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 230
Affected Persons: 1150
Displaced Persons: 50

Damages

Damaged houses: 230

Related Content