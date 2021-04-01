Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (15:00 Apr 1 2021)
Description
Flood incident in Kab. Dompu, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Chronology:
High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Pajo and Laju Rivers
Poor drainage and broken embankments are the cause of flooding
The flood occurred on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WITA
Location:
Kec. Pajo
Ds. Lepadi
Ds. Ranggo
Kec. Woja
Ds. Wawonduru
Fatalities :
± 230 households affected
± 10 households evacuated (data collection)
Material Disadvantages:
± 230 housing units affected
TMA 50-100 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Dompu conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
Latest condition:
At 18.00 WIB
Rainy weather with light intensity
Floods have receded at several points
Challenges:
Limited food logistics
Refugee camps
Source:
BPBD Kab. Dompu
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 230
Affected Persons: 1150
Displaced Persons: 50
Damages
Damaged houses: 230