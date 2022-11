Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 15 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001322-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 16 Nov 2022 15:49:31

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dompu

DESCRIPTION

Cause: High intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of the Rora Bima and Saneo river

Affected Area: Kec. Dompu, Kel. Karijawa, Kel. Bali, Kel. Bada, Kel. Potu

Impact:

- 138 families/690 people affected

- 138 houses and 1 education facility inundated