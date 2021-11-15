Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (14 Nov 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000952-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 04:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dompu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Chronology :

• Triggered by the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds resulting in high intensity of rain & strong winds in the affected District area which occurred on Thursday, 11 November 2021, 14:00 WITA

• Flooding is also exacerbated by the large pile of garbage and sediment in the watershed area which results in silting and blockage of flow/land becomes barren due to illegal logging (denuded forest) reducing water catchment areas

Location:

• Kec. Dompu

• Kec. Woja

Impacts:

• 454 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• Affected houses are still being collected

• Flood depth 20 - 30 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinates with relevant agencies and sub-districts to collect data & immediately handle the impact of events that occur

• BPBD Kab. Dompu dispatched members to the location to monitor the latest conditions in the affected sub-district

• BPBD Kab. Dompu conducts monitoring through social media regarding the development of disaster events that can occur at any time

• BPBD Kab. Dompu alerts personnel to anticipate other events that may occur at any time

• BPBD Kab. Dompu distributes logistical assistance in the form of packaged rice, ready-to-eat food & family hygiene packages

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops