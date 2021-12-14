Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (13 Dec 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001109-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dompu

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with high intensity Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 14:00 WITA

Location :

- Kec. Woja

- Ds. Bara

- Dsn. Sipon

- Dsn. Lapangan

- Dsn. Rade

- Dsn. Mekar Baru

- Dsn. Bara

Impacts:

• 161 HHs affected

Damages

• 161 houses were submerged. Flood depth 20 - 40 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinates with related SKPDs to collect data and handle disaster emergencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• At 18.00 WITA, the rain started to subside, the floods began to recede & the situation in the Ds. Bara district. Woja is safe and conducive

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

