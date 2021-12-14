Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (13 Dec 2021)
Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001109-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 14:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Dompu
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with high intensity Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 14:00 WITA
Location :
- Kec. Woja
- Ds. Bara
- Dsn. Sipon
- Dsn. Lapangan
- Dsn. Rade
- Dsn. Mekar Baru
- Dsn. Bara
Impacts:
• 161 HHs affected
Damages
• 161 houses were submerged. Flood depth 20 - 40 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinates with related SKPDs to collect data and handle disaster emergencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• At 18.00 WITA, the rain started to subside, the floods began to recede & the situation in the Ds. Bara district. Woja is safe and conducive
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Dompu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops