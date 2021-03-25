Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (04:00 Mar 24 2021)

Chronology:

High intensity rains caused the Laju River to overflow on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 at Pkl. 16.00 WITA due to poor drainage, river sedimentation, and land conversion (forest to agriculture).

Location:

Kec. Dompu:

  • Kel. Potu

  • Kel. Bada

  • Kel. Karijawa

  • Kel. Bali 1

Kec. Woja:

  • Ds. Wawonduru

  • Kel. Kandai 2

  • Kel. Simpasai

  • Ds. Baka Jaya

Fatalities:

  • ± 250 HHs affected
  • There are displaced victims (Data Collection)

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 250 housing units affected
  • TMA ± 60-150 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims.
  • repair logistical assistance for affected residents.

Latest condition:

Wednesday / 24-03-2021 at 18.25 WIB

  • Low-intensity rainy weather
  • Floods still inundate several area

Urgent needs:

  • Logistics and clean water

Source: BPBD Kab. Dompu

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

