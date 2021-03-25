Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (04:00 Mar 24 2021)
Description
Chronology:
High intensity rains caused the Laju River to overflow on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 at Pkl. 16.00 WITA due to poor drainage, river sedimentation, and land conversion (forest to agriculture).
Location:
Kec. Dompu:
Kel. Potu
Kel. Bada
Kel. Karijawa
Kel. Bali 1
Kec. Woja:
Ds. Wawonduru
Kel. Kandai 2
Kel. Simpasai
Ds. Baka Jaya
Fatalities:
- ± 250 HHs affected
- There are displaced victims (Data Collection)
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 250 housing units affected
- TMA ± 60-150 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Dompu conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims.
- repair logistical assistance for affected residents.
Latest condition:
Wednesday / 24-03-2021 at 18.25 WIB
- Low-intensity rainy weather
- Floods still inundate several area
Urgent needs:
- Logistics and clean water
Source: BPBD Kab. Dompu
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 250
Affected Persons: 1250
Damages
Damaged houses: 250