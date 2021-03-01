Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (01:30 Feb 28 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB

Chronological:

  • High intensity rainfall

  • The flood occurred on Sunday, February 28, 2021, Pkl. 01:30 WITA

Casualty:

  • 973 families / 2,919 people affected

Material Loss:

  • 47 housing units

  • 1 mosque

  • 52 Ha of agricultural land

  • The 550 meter long irrigation channel was damaged

Location:

Kec. Hu’u, Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB

  • Ds. Daha

  • Ds. Marada

  • Ds. Rasa Bou

  • Ds. Cempi Jaya

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinated with related agencies as well as the local village and sub-district governments to collect data

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu provided logistical assistance in the form of tarpaulins and blankets to the affected victims

  • BPBD Kab. Dompu alerts personnel to anticipate other events that will occur at any time

Urgent needs:

  • Food logistics

  • Material for home improvement

Lastest Condition:

  • Currently, the flood has receded

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 973

Affected Persons: 2919

Damages

Damaged houses: 47 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 550 m of irrigation channel Loss of livelihood sources: 52 ha of agriculture area

Related Content