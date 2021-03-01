Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (01:30 Feb 28 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB

Chronological:

The flood occurred on Sunday, February 28, 2021, Pkl. 01:30 WITA

Casualty:

Material Loss:

The 550 meter long irrigation channel was damaged

Location:

Kec. Hu’u, Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB

Effort:

BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinated with related agencies as well as the local village and sub-district governments to collect data

BPBD Kab. Dompu provided logistical assistance in the form of tarpaulins and blankets to the affected victims