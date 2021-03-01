Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (01:30 Feb 28 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB
Chronological:
High intensity rainfall
The flood occurred on Sunday, February 28, 2021, Pkl. 01:30 WITA
Casualty:
- 973 families / 2,919 people affected
Material Loss:
47 housing units
1 mosque
52 Ha of agricultural land
The 550 meter long irrigation channel was damaged
Location:
Kec. Hu’u, Kab. Dompu, Prov. NTB
Ds. Daha
Ds. Marada
Ds. Rasa Bou
Ds. Cempi Jaya
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Dompu coordinated with related agencies as well as the local village and sub-district governments to collect data
BPBD Kab. Dompu provided logistical assistance in the form of tarpaulins and blankets to the affected victims
BPBD Kab. Dompu alerts personnel to anticipate other events that will occur at any time
Urgent needs:
Food logistics
Material for home improvement
Lastest Condition:
- Currently, the flood has receded
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Dompu Regency, West Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 973
Affected Persons: 2919
Damages
Damaged houses: 47 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 550 m of irrigation channel Loss of livelihood sources: 52 ha of agriculture area