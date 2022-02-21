Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in DKI Jakarta (17 Feb 2022)

Jakarta Raya, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000204-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 02:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Timur

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall in Bekasi region and overflowing of Cikeas and Cileungsi River

Location:

Kota Jakarta Selatan

● Kec. Pancoran, Kel. Rawajati

● Kec. Kebayoran Lama, Kel. Pondok Pinang, Kel. Cipulir Kota Jakarta Timur

● Kec. Jatinegara, Kel. Bidara Cina, Kel. Kampung Melayu

● Kec. Kramat Jati, Kel. Cililitan

● Kec. Cawang

Efforts: BPBD Jakarta Province coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct data collection

Latest condition: Flood has receded

