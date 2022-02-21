Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in DKI Jakarta (17 Feb 2022)
Jakarta Raya, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000204-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 02:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Timur
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall in Bekasi region and overflowing of Cikeas and Cileungsi River
Location:
Kota Jakarta Selatan
● Kec. Pancoran, Kel. Rawajati
● Kec. Kebayoran Lama, Kel. Pondok Pinang, Kel. Cipulir Kota Jakarta Timur
● Kec. Jatinegara, Kel. Bidara Cina, Kel. Kampung Melayu
● Kec. Kramat Jati, Kel. Cililitan
● Kec. Cawang
Efforts: BPBD Jakarta Province coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct data collection
Latest condition: Flood has receded