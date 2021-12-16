Indonesia, Flooding in Dharmasrya Regency (West Sumatra) (15 Dec 2021)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001114-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dharmasraya

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Dharmasraya, Prov. West Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the overflow of the Batangsiat River on Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tiumang

• Nagari Tiumang

• Kec. Koto Besar

• Nagari Abai Siat

• Nagari Bonjol

• Kec Padang Laweh

• Nagari Sopan Jaya

• Kec. Koto Salak

• Nagari Koto Salak

• Kec. Koto Baru

• Nagari Ampang Kuranji

• Kec. Sitiung

• Nagari Gunung Medan

Impacts:

• 811 families / 2,873 people affected

Damages

• 638 housing units affected

• 35 public facilities affected

• 13 Ha of affected rice fields

• 322 head of poultry

• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm

Status :

• Determination of Emergency Respons Status for Flood Disasters in Kab. Dharmasraya for 14 days 13 - 26 December 2021, through the Decree of the Regent of Dharmasraya Number 188.45/302/KPTSB-BUP/2021

Latest Condition:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Pkl. 21.00 WIB

• The flood gradually recedes

• The weather is currently rainy

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Dharmasraya

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

