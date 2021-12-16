Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Dharmasrya Regency (West Sumatra) (15 Dec 2021)
Sumatera Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001114-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 13 Dec 2021 08:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Dharmasraya
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Dharmasraya, Prov. West Sumatra
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the overflow of the Batangsiat River on Monday, December 13, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Tiumang
• Nagari Tiumang
• Kec. Koto Besar
• Nagari Abai Siat
• Nagari Bonjol
• Kec Padang Laweh
• Nagari Sopan Jaya
• Kec. Koto Salak
• Nagari Koto Salak
• Kec. Koto Baru
• Nagari Ampang Kuranji
• Kec. Sitiung
• Nagari Gunung Medan
Impacts:
• 811 families / 2,873 people affected
Damages
• 638 housing units affected
• 35 public facilities affected
• 13 Ha of affected rice fields
• 322 head of poultry
• Flood depth 50 - 100 cm
Status :
• Determination of Emergency Respons Status for Flood Disasters in Kab. Dharmasraya for 14 days 13 - 26 December 2021, through the Decree of the Regent of Dharmasraya Number 188.45/302/KPTSB-BUP/2021
Latest Condition:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Pkl. 21.00 WIB
• The flood gradually recedes
• The weather is currently rainy
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Dharmasraya
