Indonesia- Flooding (DG ECHO, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Apr 2019 — View Original
- The Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) reported that heavy rainfall on the night of 25 April has led to flooding along the Ciliwung River with several areas in Jakarta affected.
- The flooding has led to at least two deaths with an additional 2 258 people displaced. Local authorities along with the National Red Cross (PMI) have evacuated many residents.Damage assessments and recovery activities are ongoing.
- The Provincial Social Service and the Social Service Office of South Jakarta and East Jakarta has provided logistical assistance, meals ready-to-eat and set up IDP tents and public kitchens.