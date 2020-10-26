Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Depok City, West Java (16:30 Oct 24 2020)
Description
Floods in Depok City, Prov. West Java
Location:
Depok City
Kec. Pancoran Mas
Ex. Rangkap Jaya Baru
Marine Complex
Kec. Sawangan
Ex. Sawangan Baru
Casualties: Nil
* Material Loss *: ± 1000 housing units were submerged in 2 RWs
Chronology:
Rain with high intensity in the City of Bogor, Kab. Bogor and Depok City and poor drainage caused the river to overflow through Depok City in the West region on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Pkl. 16.30 WIB
Has not been rebuilt embankments that were damaged in the previous flood and poor drainage
Effort :
Damkar PB Kota Depok directly visited the location to collect data
Damkar PB Depok City carried out the evacuation of residents who were affected and threatened
Alert on location in case of heavy rain again upstream
The team consists of 20 personnel, 4 rubber boats, 2 command units
Constraints: There are many narrow alleys that are not accessible to rubber boats
Advanced Condition:
- The flood had receded on Sunday, 25 October 2020 at 01.15 WIB
Source: Head of PB Damkar, Depok City, Bpk. Denny
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Depok City, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 1000
Affected Persons: 5000
Damages
Damaged houses: 1000