Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Depok City, West Java (16:30 Oct 24 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Depok City, Prov. West Java

Location:

Depok City

Kec. Pancoran Mas

Ex. Rangkap Jaya Baru

Marine Complex

Kec. Sawangan

Ex. Sawangan Baru

Casualties: Nil

* Material Loss *: ± 1000 housing units were submerged in 2 RWs

Chronology:

  • Rain with high intensity in the City of Bogor, Kab. Bogor and Depok City and poor drainage caused the river to overflow through Depok City in the West region on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Pkl. 16.30 WIB

  • Has not been rebuilt embankments that were damaged in the previous flood and poor drainage

Effort :

  • Damkar PB Kota Depok directly visited the location to collect data

  • Damkar PB Depok City carried out the evacuation of residents who were affected and threatened

  • Alert on location in case of heavy rain again upstream

  • The team consists of 20 personnel, 4 rubber boats, 2 command units

  • Constraints: There are many narrow alleys that are not accessible to rubber boats

Advanced Condition:

  • The flood had receded on Sunday, 25 October 2020 at 01.15 WIB

Source: Head of PB Damkar, Depok City, Bpk. Denny

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Depok City, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 1000

Affected Persons: 5000

Damages

Damaged houses: 1000

