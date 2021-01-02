Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java Province (02:00 Jan 1 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall which resulted in the broken of the Kanana embankment at Kali Suntang on Friday, 1 Jan 2021, at 02.00 WIB
Casualty:
- 587 families / 1,651 people affected
Material loss:
- 587 housing units damaged
- 155 Ha of rice fields
Latest Condition:
As of Friday, 1 Jan 2020, at 09:53 WIB, the flood still inundated. The number of affected people and material loss may still add up.
Source: BPBD Kab. Demak
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
