Indonesia, Flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java Province (02:00 Jan 1 2021)

Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall which resulted in the broken of the Kanana embankment at Kali Suntang on Friday, 1 Jan 2021, at 02.00 WIB

Casualty:
- 587 families / 1,651 people affected

Material loss:
- 587 housing units damaged
- 155 Ha of rice fields

Latest Condition:
As of Friday, 1 Jan 2020, at 09:53 WIB, the flood still inundated. The number of affected people and material loss may still add up.

Source: BPBD Kab. Demak

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

