Indonesia, Flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java Province (02:00 Jan 1 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall which resulted in the broken of the Kanana embankment at Kali Suntang on Friday, 1 Jan 2021, at 02.00 WIB

Casualty:

- 587 families / 1,651 people affected

Material loss:

- 587 housing units damaged

- 155 Ha of rice fields

Latest Condition:

As of Friday, 1 Jan 2020, at 09:53 WIB, the flood still inundated. The number of affected people and material loss may still add up.

Source: BPBD Kab. Demak

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Demak Regency, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 587

Affected Persons: 1651

Damages

Damaged houses: 587

Loss of livelihood sources: 155 Ha agriculture area