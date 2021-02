Indonesia, Flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java (20:00 Feb 10 2021)

Description

Due to the intensity of rain, triggering some villages in 4 sub districts (Karang Tengah, Karanganyar, Guntur, Sayung) are flooding. The water level about 10 – 100 Cm and TRC BPBD Demak Regency is doing data collection and has provided Public Kitchen and Logistic Distribution as of this information reported

Source: Pusdalop BPBD Demak

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Demak Regency, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 10838

Affected Persons: 35984

Displaced Persons: 151

Damages

Damaged houses: 8314

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 30

Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 5

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 50 mosques, 3 govt. offive

Loss of livelihood sources: 435 Ha Paddy Fields and 660 Ha Fish Farms

Access to early warning: No