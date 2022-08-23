Indonesia, Flooding in Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatera (18 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022

AHADID: AHA-FL-2022-000883-IDN

Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 07:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Deli Serdang

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by rains that occurred a few days ago in mountainous areas so that the Tiga Juhar River, Batu Jinjing River and the Putih River in a low area experienced flooding on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Pkl. 07.30 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

Kec. Tanjung Morawa

• Ds. Naga Timbul

• Ds. Lengau Seprang

• Ds. Dagang Kerawan

• Ds. Bangun Rejo

Kec. Bangun Purba

• Ds. Damak Maliho

• Ds. Bah Balua

• Ds. Bangun Purba

• Ds. Suka Luwe

• Ds. Perguroan

Kec. Galang

• Ds. Kelapa Satu

• Ds. Jaharun B

• Ds. Galang Suka

• Ds. Timbang Deli

• Ds. Sei Putih

• Ds. Jaharun A

Impact :

• ± 653 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 575 families / 2,875 people evacuated to neighboring houses, families, schools and houses of worship

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuating residents

6. Logistics

• BPBD Kab. Deliserdang provides assistance in the form of rice, instant noodles, granulated sugar, tea powder, eggs

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 653 housing units affected

• 2 Bridge units affected

• ± TDC 150 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties

• BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang evacuates residents who are trapped in the flood at their homes and taken to the evacuation post

• Opened 1 Public Kitchen Unit from BPBD Deli Serdang

Dropped personnel:

• Deli Serdang BPBD Pusdalops Task Force

• PMI Deli Serdang District

• FAJI Kab. Deli Serdang

• ORARI Local Deli Serdang

• Scouts Care Kwarcab Deli Serdang

• GS Star Disaster Response Galang Village Suka Galang District

• Deli Serdang District Fire and Rescue Service

• Kodim 0204 DS

• Deli Serdang Police

Obstacles encountered :

• Lack of communication tools (HT)

• Lack of vehicles for transporting goods (Multipurpose Trucks)

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually receded at some points

• Some refugees have returned to their homes

Source :

• Mr. Jeky TRC BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

