Indonesia, Flooding in Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatera (18 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022
AHADID: AHA-FL-2022-000883-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Thu, 18 Aug 2022 07:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Deli Serdang
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by rains that occurred a few days ago in mountainous areas so that the Tiga Juhar River, Batu Jinjing River and the Putih River in a low area experienced flooding on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Pkl. 07.30 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster
Location :
Kec. Tanjung Morawa
• Ds. Naga Timbul
• Ds. Lengau Seprang
• Ds. Dagang Kerawan
• Ds. Bangun Rejo
Kec. Bangun Purba
• Ds. Damak Maliho
• Ds. Bah Balua
• Ds. Bangun Purba
• Ds. Suka Luwe
• Ds. Perguroan
Kec. Galang
• Ds. Kelapa Satu
• Ds. Jaharun B
• Ds. Galang Suka
• Ds. Timbang Deli
• Ds. Sei Putih
• Ds. Jaharun A
Impact :
• ± 653 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 575 families / 2,875 people evacuated to neighboring houses, families, schools and houses of worship
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• BPBD Kab. Deliserdang provides assistance in the form of rice, instant noodles, granulated sugar, tea powder, eggs
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 653 housing units affected
• 2 Bridge units affected
• ± TDC 150 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties
• BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang evacuates residents who are trapped in the flood at their homes and taken to the evacuation post
• Opened 1 Public Kitchen Unit from BPBD Deli Serdang
Dropped personnel:
• Deli Serdang BPBD Pusdalops Task Force
• PMI Deli Serdang District
• FAJI Kab. Deli Serdang
• ORARI Local Deli Serdang
• Scouts Care Kwarcab Deli Serdang
• GS Star Disaster Response Galang Village Suka Galang District
• Deli Serdang District Fire and Rescue Service
• Kodim 0204 DS
• Deli Serdang Police
Obstacles encountered :
• Lack of communication tools (HT)
• Lack of vehicles for transporting goods (Multipurpose Trucks)
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually receded at some points
• Some refugees have returned to their homes
Source :
• Mr. Jeky TRC BPBD Kab. Deli Serdang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
