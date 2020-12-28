Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Region, West Java Province (15:20 Dec 26 2020)
Description
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Singaraja River on Saturday, December 26 2020 at 03:20 PM
Impact :
1846 affected families / 5174 people affected
30 people fled to Gunungsari Village Hall
Material Disadvantages:
± 1,830 housing units were affected
3 units of educational facilities
2 units of prayer rooms
water level ± 70 - 120 cm
Affected Area :
District Astanajapura: Japurabakti Village
District Waled: Gunungsari and Mekarsari village
District Pangenan : Pangarengan and Astana village
Latest Condition:
- Sunday 27 December 2020, Pkl. 07.00 WIB, water is still inundating residential areas in Gunungsari Village and Pangarengan Village (30-40 cm)
- The flood in Japurabakti Village has receded
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Cirebon
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Damaged houses: 1357