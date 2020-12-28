Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Region, West Java Province (15:20 Dec 26 2020)

Description

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Singaraja River on Saturday, December 26 2020 at 03:20 PM

Impact :

  • 1846 affected families / 5174 people affected

  • 30 people fled to Gunungsari Village Hall

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 1,830 housing units were affected

  • 3 units of educational facilities

  • 2 units of prayer rooms

  • water level ± 70 - 120 cm

Affected Area :

District Astanajapura: Japurabakti Village
District Waled: Gunungsari and Mekarsari village
District Pangenan : Pangarengan and Astana village

Latest Condition:

  • Sunday 27 December 2020, Pkl. 07.00 WIB, water is still inundating residential areas in Gunungsari Village and Pangarengan Village (30-40 cm)
  • The flood in Japurabakti Village has receded

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. Cirebon

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

*typo on the infographic dates

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cirebon Regency, West Java Province

*Casualties**

Affected Families: 1846
Affected Persons: 5174
Displaced Persons: 30

Damages

Damaged houses: 1357

