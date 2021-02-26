Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (18:00 Feb 24 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Due to high-intensity rain on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. 18.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Waled
Ds. Mekarsari
Ds. Gunungsari
Fatalities :
- 1,560 households / 3,880 people affected
- 50 people displaced
Material loss:
- ± 1,050 housing units
- 7 Fasum units affected
Effort :
- West Java Provincial BPBD in coordination with Cirebon Regency BPBD
- BPPD Cirebon Regency coordinates with village officials to conduct assessments and provide logistical assistance
Latest Condition:
- The rain has subsided and the water started to recede on Thursday, 25 February 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
