Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (18:00 Feb 24 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:

  • Due to high-intensity rain on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. 18.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Waled
Ds. Mekarsari
Ds. Gunungsari

Fatalities :

  • 1,560 households / 3,880 people affected
  • 50 people displaced

Material loss:

  • ± 1,050 housing units
  • 7 Fasum units affected

Effort :

  • West Java Provincial BPBD in coordination with Cirebon Regency BPBD
  • BPPD Cirebon Regency coordinates with village officials to conduct assessments and provide logistical assistance

Latest Condition:

  • The rain has subsided and the water started to recede on Thursday, 25 February 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Java

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cirebon Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1560
Affected Persons: 3880
Displaced Persons: 50

Damages

Damaged houses: 1050 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 7

Related Content