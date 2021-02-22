Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (18:00 Feb 18 2021)

Description

Chronological:

  • Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Ciberes River and Irrigation Channels on Thursday, 18 February 2021, at. 18.00 WIB

Location:
Waled and Plumbon Sub-district

Casualty:

  • 257 people displaced (at Gunung Sari Sports Hall)

  • 2,278 families / 5,778 people affected

Material losses:

  • 1,735 housing units affected

  • 10 units of worship facilities affected

  • 7 units of educational facilities affected

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Cirebon conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

  • BPBD Kab. Cirebon distributed logistical assistance

Latest Condition:

  • Friday, 19/02/2021, Pkl. 01.20 WIB the weather is cloudy - rain with light intensity

  • Floods have receded at several locations

Urgent needs:

  • Food logistics

  • Boats

Source: BPBD Kab. Cirebon,

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cirebon Regency, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 2278
Affected Persons: 5778
Displaced Persons: 257
Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

Damaged houses: 1735
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 7
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 10 mosques

