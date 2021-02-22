Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (18:00 Feb 18 2021)
Description
Chronological:
- Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Ciberes River and Irrigation Channels on Thursday, 18 February 2021, at. 18.00 WIB
Location:
Waled and Plumbon Sub-district
Casualty:
257 people displaced (at Gunung Sari Sports Hall)
2,278 families / 5,778 people affected
Material losses:
1,735 housing units affected
10 units of worship facilities affected
7 units of educational facilities affected
Effort:
TRC BPBD Kab. Cirebon conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
BPBD Kab. Cirebon distributed logistical assistance
Latest Condition:
Friday, 19/02/2021, Pkl. 01.20 WIB the weather is cloudy - rain with light intensity
Floods have receded at several locations
Urgent needs:
Food logistics
Boats
Source: BPBD Kab. Cirebon,
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
