Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (09:42 Dec 23 2020)

Casualty:

Due to high intensity rain on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 05.30 PM

Location:

Kejaksan Subdistrict (Kejaksaan village), Lemahwungkuk (Pegambiran) and Kesambi in Sub district

Impact:

• 77 families / 206 people affected

Material Loss:

• 40 housing units affected

Latest Condition:

• Floods receded with 30-40 cm of water level

• Cipto and Pemuda Street damaged

Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Cirebon City

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Cirebon Regency, West Java Province

Affected Families: 77
Affected Persons: 206

