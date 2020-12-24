Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency, West Java Province (09:42 Dec 23 2020)
Description
Casualty:
Due to high intensity rain on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 05.30 PM
Location:
Kejaksan Subdistrict (Kejaksaan village), Lemahwungkuk (Pegambiran) and Kesambi in Sub district
Impact:
• 77 families / 206 people affected
Material Loss:
• 40 housing units affected
Latest Condition:
• Floods receded with 30-40 cm of water level
• Cipto and Pemuda Street damaged
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Cirebon City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
