Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency (West Java) (9 May 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 09 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000534-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 09 May 2022 12:29:25

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cirebon

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by heavy rains and caused the river to overflow and inundate people's houses which occurred on Monday, 9 May 2022, Pkl. 20.00 WIB. BPBD Prov. West Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency / City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. BPBD Kab. Cirebon coordinates with relevant authorities • BPBD Kab. Cirebon went to the location and carried out an assessment and handling efforts. Flood has receded.