Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency (West Java) (6 Mar 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 05 Mar 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000276-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 06 Mar 2022 10:55:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cirebon

DESCRIPTION

5 March

Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of Ciberes and irrigation channel in the affected areas on 5 March at 17.00 WIB

Location:

● Kec. Wadel : Ds. Mekarsari, Ds. Gunung Sari, Ds. Ciuyah, Ds. Gamel, Ds. Sarabau

● Kec. Arjawinangun : Ds. Arjawinangun

6 March

Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall on 6 March at 00.05 WIB

Location:

Kec. Klangenan, Ds, Kreyo