Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency (West Java) (21 Feb 2022)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000228-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022 21:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cirebon
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers
Location: Kec. Wadel, Ds. Gunung Sari, Ds. Mekarsari
Efforts:
- BPBD Cirebon Regency conduct assessments and coordinate with relevant agencies
- BPBD Cirebon Regency conduct evacuation process for the affected people
- BPBD Cirebon Regency distributed needed logistics
Urgent Needs:
- Blanket
- Fast Food
- Matras