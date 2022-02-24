Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon Regency (West Java) (21 Feb 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000228-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 21 Feb 2022 21:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cirebon

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers

Location: Kec. Wadel, Ds. Gunung Sari, Ds. Mekarsari

Efforts:
- BPBD Cirebon Regency conduct assessments and coordinate with relevant agencies
- BPBD Cirebon Regency conduct evacuation process for the affected people
- BPBD Cirebon Regency distributed needed logistics

Urgent Needs:
- Blanket
- Fast Food
- Matras

