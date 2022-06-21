Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon City (West Java) (20 Jun 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 20 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000678-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 20 Jun 2022 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cirebon
DESCRIPTION
Coastal Flooding in Cirebon City, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with high intensity and gradually longer, resulting in high tides. on Monday, June 20, 2022, Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Location :
- Kec. Lemahwungkuk
- Kel. Kasepuhan
Impacts:
• ± 511 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 511 Houses, flood depth 40 - 70 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• Cirebon City BPBD conducted incident data collection/assessment
• Cirebon City BPBD coordinates with related elements
• Cirebon City BPBD gives an appeal to save yourself and valuables to a higher place if the water rises
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has begun to recede at 17.20 WIB
Source :
• Cirebon City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops