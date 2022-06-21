Indonesia, Flooding in Cirebon City (West Java) (20 Jun 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 20 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000678-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 20 Jun 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cirebon

DESCRIPTION

Coastal Flooding in Cirebon City, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with high intensity and gradually longer, resulting in high tides. on Monday, June 20, 2022, Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Lemahwungkuk

- Kel. Kasepuhan

Impacts:

• ± 511 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 511 Houses, flood depth 40 - 70 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• Cirebon City BPBD conducted incident data collection/assessment

• Cirebon City BPBD coordinates with related elements

• Cirebon City BPBD gives an appeal to save yourself and valuables to a higher place if the water rises

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has begun to recede at 17.20 WIB

Source :

• Cirebon City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

