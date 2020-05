Indonesia, Flooding in Cipanas area, Lebak District, Banten Province

Description

Due to the intensity of rain, The river of Ciberang, Cimangenteung and Cisinu overflowed with flash flood sruck 4 villages in Cipanas area, Lebak District, Banten Province. The 4 villages are: Cipayung, Talagahiang, Bintangresmi and Paja This Flash Flood hit another 3 sub-districts in Lebak District which are Sajira, Cipanas and Lebakgedong Sub Districts.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cipanas, Lebak District, Banten Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 136

Affected Persons: 680

Damages

Damaged houses: 136

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 4