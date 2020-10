Indonesia, Flooding in Cimahi, West Java (19:54 Oct 26 2020)

Description

Kronologis :

High rainfall intensity triggers flooding in several villages in Cimahi City, West Java on Sunday, 25 October 2020 1435 hrs local time.

Affected area:

• South Cimahi Selatan Sub-region, Melon Village

• Central Cimahi Sub-region, Cigugur Village

• Central Cimahi Sub-region, Batos Village

• North Cimahi Sub-region, Cibabat Village

• North Cimahi Sub-region, Pasir Kaliki

Local disaser management authority (BPBD Cimahi) deploy the rapid assessment team and coordinate with local authorities.

BPBD Cimahi distribute the logistic to the affected communities and continue monitor the water discharge.

The following are the immediate needs:

• Tarpauline • Kitchen Set • Clean Water • Blanket • Hygiene Kit

Source : BPBD Cimahi City

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Cimahi, West Java

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 71

Affected Persons: 290

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

Damaged houses: 3Access to early warning: Yes