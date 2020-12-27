Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Cimahi City, West Java Province (18:25 Dec 24 2020)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rainfall and overflow of Ciputri River on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 18.25 WIB,
Location:
Kec. Cimahi Selatan (Melong Village)
Kec. Cimahi Utara (Pasir Kaliki Village)
Kec. Cimahi Tengah(Cigugur and Cigugur Tengah VIllage)
Casualty:
- 330 families / 670 people affected
Material loss:
- 330 housing units affected
Latest Condition:
The water has receded, the people start to clean their houses
Source:
Pusdalops Prov. West Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
