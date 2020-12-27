Indonesia, Flooding in Cimahi City, West Java Province (18:25 Dec 24 2020)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rainfall and overflow of Ciputri River on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 18.25 WIB,

Location:

Kec. Cimahi Selatan (Melong Village)

Kec. Cimahi Utara (Pasir Kaliki Village)

Kec. Cimahi Tengah(Cigugur and Cigugur Tengah VIllage)

Casualty:

330 families / 670 people affected

Material loss:

330 housing units affected

Latest Condition:

The water has receded, the people start to clean their houses

Source:

Pusdalops Prov. West Java

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

